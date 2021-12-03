Advertisement

Humility Homes opens winter shelter, prepares for influx

By Marci Clark
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Humility Homes & Services opened the doors to their overnight winter shelter this week. Shelter employees say they served over one thousand people in 2020; more than in 2019. This winter, they are preparing for an even greater influx.

“The need is great. It’s grown even more because of covid. Last year alone we served over 1,168 people in all of our programming,” said Ashley Velez, Executive Director at Humility Homes & Services.

The end of the eviction moratorium, high energy bills, and the pandemic are all preparing them to house more.

“Our numbers are expected to go even higher. In the first quarter, we served more in our shelter during a nice warmer time than we did the previous year,” said Velez.

With more shelter employees working from home, the facility has expanded capacity in their basement. 49 more beds are available. Velez says they are most concerned around springtime. Under the winter moratorium, electricity and gas cannot be shut off from November 1 through April 1, forcing shelters to plan for an influx.

“We are glad we have the expanded capacity we are here if you need us, but we are planning for the fallout after winter shelter closes,” Velez said.

The overnight winter shelter closes around April 15th depending on the weather. The winter shelter is open from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day. If you are in need, anyone is welcome.

