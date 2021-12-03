Eastbound span of new I-74 bridge opens to traffic

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The eastbound span of the I-74 Bridge, which runs between Bettendorf, Iowa and Moline, Illinois, appeared to be opened to vehicular traffic at around 9 p.m. Thursday.

The Iowa and Illinois Departments of Transportation had announced earlier in the day that the span would open “this week.” The move comes the day after dignitaries and thousands of visitors gathered at the bridge to celebrate its opening.

Officials say all new ramps, including the on-ramp at Grant St and U.S. 67 in Bettendorf and the off-ramp to River Drive in Moline will be open.

There will continue to be work overnight this week as crews begin shifting barrier walls and re-striping. Officials ask to drive with caution and watch for changing traffic patterns.

