Illinois reports 42,559 new COVID-19 cases over 7 days

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 42,559 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 182 deaths since Nov. 26.

Since the pandemic began, the state has reported 1,835,076 total cases and 26,535 deaths.

As of Thursday, 2,582 people were reportedly hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 534 were in the intensive care unit and 221 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 4.7%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 5.6%.

A total of 17,508,319 vaccines have been administered and more than 7.4 million people, or 58.32% of the total population, were fully vaccinated, IDPH reported.

More than 2 million booster doses have been administered, according to IDPH.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 54,387 doses. Since Nov. 26, 380,710 doses were reportedly administered statewide.

