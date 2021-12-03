Advertisement

Iowa high school player arrested in post-game attack

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLISLE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an Iowa high school basketball player has been arrested following an apparent assault on an opposing player at the end of a game as the two teams lined up to shake hands.

The attack reportedly followed a boys’ high school basketball game between Nevada High School and Carlisle High School in Carlisle’s gym Tuesday night.

A video that has been viewed millions of times on Twitter shows a Carlisle player repeatedly punch a Nevada player who had his hand extended for a handshake.

The Nevada player suffered a concussion and required stitches for a cut to his mouth.

The 17-year-old Carlisle player faces a felony charge of willful injury.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Davenport Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying two men accused of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating theft at Menards
Hy-Vee offers limited pediatric Pfizer vaccines.
Hy-Vee closing two stores, including one in Moline
Ashley Orosco, 30, is wanted by the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group for delivery of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on charges in several cities
Frank R. Laughner, 22, of Orion, is charged with two counts of dissemination of child...
Orion man facing child pornography charges
All new ramps, including the on-ramp at Grant St and U.S. 67 in Bettendorf and the off-ramp to...
I-74 Bridge to open ‘this week’

Latest News

TV6's Redrick Terry talks with Dave Necker, co-owner of Necker's Jewelers, during Friday's Toys...
Toys for Tots drive: Part 3
The request for outside support was made by a fellow member of Blood Centers of America and a...
ImpactLife ships blood to region impacted by shooting in Michigan
Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
Judge denies request to lower bonds for teens charged in death of Fairfield teacher
All donations at the Christmas display go to the Orion Food Bank.
Mickey’s Christmas Yard gives back to the community