Judge denies request to lower bonds for teens charged in death of Fairfield teacher

Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.(Courtesy Photos)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has denied requests to lower the bonds for the two teens accused of killing a Fairfield teacher last month.

The two 16-year-olds, Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, are each charged in the death of Nohema Graber.

Officials located the remains of Graber at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield after she had been reported missing earlier that day.

Both teens appeared in court last month to ask for their bonds to be lowered, so they can be released from jail before trial.

Court documents filed on Thursday show the judge ruled the bonds will remain at $1 million, cash only.

The ruling reads:

“The Court took into account the nature and circumstances of the offense charged, the defendant’s family ties, employment, financial resources, the length of the defendant’s residence in the community, the defendant’s record of convictions, and the defendant’s record of appearances at other court proceedings.”

Miller and Goodale have pleaded not guilty.

