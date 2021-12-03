KWQC-TV6 holds annual Toys for Tots drive Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC-TV6 is holding its annual Toys for Tots drive up and drop off event from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the station, 805 Brady St.

The Marine Corps Quad Cities and volunteers will be accepting new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations. Those wanting to donate will enter the station from Brady Street and will exit onto Perry Street.

In 2020, 29,318 toys were distributed and 7,424 children were supported, according to the Marine Corps website.

According to the Toys for Tots Quad Cities Facebook page, the organization is currently struggling with toy shortages in the following age groups:

6 months to 2-years-old for both girls and boys

6 to 12-years-old for both girls and boys

