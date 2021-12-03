Advertisement

Large police presence at 4th and Division streets in Davenport

There is a large police presence at 4th and Division streets in Davenport.
There is a large police presence at 4th and Division streets in Davenport.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a large police presence at 4th and Divison streets in Davenport.

Details are limited at this time, but a TV6 crew said traffic is blocked off from Fillmore and Division.

Police said they are collecting evidence in the area, but declined to provide any additional information.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

