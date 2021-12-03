Large police presence at 4th and Division streets in Davenport
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a large police presence at 4th and Divison streets in Davenport.
Details are limited at this time, but a TV6 crew said traffic is blocked off from Fillmore and Division.
Police said they are collecting evidence in the area, but declined to provide any additional information.
This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
