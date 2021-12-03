Mild this afternoon; Cooler Saturday

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - Plenty of sunshine is expected this afternoon with high temperatures in the lower to middle 50s. Tonight, temperatures will be a little cooler with lows dropping to the middle to upper 20s with a mostly clear sky. Saturday will be about 10° cooler than today with highs in the middle 40s, but there will be a lot of sunshine and a light wind. There is a chance of light rain Sunday, but the rain will be scattered.

Next Tuesday is a day to watch for light snow.

TODAY: Sunshine and warm temperatures. High: 56°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cool. Low: 28°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mild, mostly clear. High: 45°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

