Mild this afternoon; Cooler Saturday
Still ABOVE average until next week!
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - Plenty of sunshine is expected this afternoon with high temperatures in the lower to middle 50s. Tonight, temperatures will be a little cooler with lows dropping to the middle to upper 20s with a mostly clear sky. Saturday will be about 10° cooler than today with highs in the middle 40s, but there will be a lot of sunshine and a light wind. There is a chance of light rain Sunday, but the rain will be scattered.
Next Tuesday is a day to watch for light snow.
TODAY: Sunshine and warm temperatures. High: 56°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cool. Low: 28°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.
SATURDAY: Mild, mostly clear. High: 45°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.