BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The 7th Annual Pack-A-Police Car Toy Drive is happening on Saturday, December 4. This toy drive is being held in the Bettendorf City Hall parking lot (1609 State Street) from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Donation barrels are available at the Bettendorf Police Department for those who cannot attend the December 4th toy drive. Other donation barrel locations: Bettendorf Public Library (2950 Learning Campus Drive), Trimble Point (701 12th Street, Moline), and Watermark Corners (1500 River Drive, Moline).

New unwrapped toys, books, and monetary donations will be accepted. All toys and donations received will benefit Operation Toy Soldier, which provides toys to the children of local military families in need.

