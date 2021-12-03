Rock Island County reports 3 deaths, 256 new COVID-19 cases over 2 days

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Friday reported the deaths of three more people from COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 388.

They are a man in his 40s, a man in his 60s, and a man in his 70s, all of whom were hospitalized.

The health department also reported 256 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 20,718.

As of Friday, 47 people are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 35, according to the health department.

The new cases are

Three women in their 80s

Nine women in their 70s

17 women in their 60s

18 women in their 50s

14 women in their 40s

26 women in their 30s

16 women in their 20s

Four women in their teens

15 girls in their teens

15 girls younger than 13

Three girl infants 1 or younger

One man in his 80s

Three men in their 70s

11 men in their 60s

Nine men in their 50s

14 men in their 40s

22 men in their 30s

18 men in their 20s

Three men in their teens

13 boys in their teens

19 boys younger than 13

Three boy infants 1 or younger

The health department offers walk-in vaccines on Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) and Fridays (Pfizer). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Boosters or third doses for immunocompromised people are available on the same day as the first and second doses.

The health department also offers vaccines for children ages 5-11 by appointment on Fridays.

Pediatric clinics are full until Dec. 17. The link for the Dec. 17 clinic will be posted at 10 a.m. Dec. 15 on the health department’s Facebook page.

