Rock Island County reports 3 deaths, 256 new COVID-19 cases over 2 days
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Friday reported the deaths of three more people from COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 388.
They are a man in his 40s, a man in his 60s, and a man in his 70s, all of whom were hospitalized.
The health department also reported 256 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 20,718.
As of Friday, 47 people are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 35, according to the health department.
The new cases are
- Three women in their 80s
- Nine women in their 70s
- 17 women in their 60s
- 18 women in their 50s
- 14 women in their 40s
- 26 women in their 30s
- 16 women in their 20s
- Four women in their teens
- 15 girls in their teens
- 15 girls younger than 13
- Three girl infants 1 or younger
- One man in his 80s
- Three men in their 70s
- 11 men in their 60s
- Nine men in their 50s
- 14 men in their 40s
- 22 men in their 30s
- 18 men in their 20s
- Three men in their teens
- 13 boys in their teens
- 19 boys younger than 13
- Three boy infants 1 or younger
The health department offers walk-in vaccines on Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) and Fridays (Pfizer). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Boosters or third doses for immunocompromised people are available on the same day as the first and second doses.
The health department also offers vaccines for children ages 5-11 by appointment on Fridays.
Pediatric clinics are full until Dec. 17. The link for the Dec. 17 clinic will be posted at 10 a.m. Dec. 15 on the health department’s Facebook page.
