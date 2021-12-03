Wolverines supporting Wildcats: U of M will honor Oxford High School on Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan will honor Oxford High School during Saturday’s championship game.

The football team revealed a special addition to the jerseys they will wear in Indianapolis when they take on Iowa for the Big Ten Championship title.

The team posted a closeup of the patch on their Twitter account Thursday.

“Our uniforms will feature a special logo during Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game. The shape is of Oxford’s ‘Block O,’ meant to honor all victims, survivors, and community members. The ‘TM’ and ‘42′ pay tribute to football player Tate Myre. Tate, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, and Justing Shilling, whose lives were senselessly lost earlier this week, are represented by four blue hearts. We are proud to represent the state of Michigan and all of its communities. #OxfordStrong is #MichiganStrong.”

Myre, a junior with a 3.9 GPA, was a star running back at Oxford High School. Many of his teammates remembered him as a leader on and off the field, a shining example of what it meant to be a Wildcat.

A Change.org petition was created to rename Wildcat Stadium to Tate Myre Stadium. As of 6 a.m. Friday morning, it had 194,300 signatures with the next goal being 200,000.

The Village of Oxford has a population of less than 3,500 and OHS has an enrollment of 1,603.

