Davenport Sister Cities group hosting 4th annual “Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities” event

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Along with the Freight House, the Davenport Sister Cities group is hosting the 4th annual “Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities” event. The event is in honor of the 62-year relationship between Davenport and Kaiserslautern, Germany, as sister cities, the longest one in America.

Over 70 vendors, both indoor and outdoor are offering all kinds of gifts and art, such as glassware, hand-knit goods, and jewelry. There is an emphasis on German cuisine as there is currywurst, pretzels, and deli meats available as well as Christkind Golden Ale and kinderpunsch.

“You can literally do all of your Christmas shopping here. This year there is something for everyone,” says Molly Carlson, President of Davenport Sister Cities. “You’ll be set and all good for the holidays. The weather is terrific so we hope everyone comes out to join us.”

All vendors will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m to 9 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information about the event, click here.

