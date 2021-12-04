Advertisement

Davenport Sister Cities group hosting 4th annual “Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities” event

“Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities” event
“Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities” event(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Along with the Freight House, the Davenport Sister Cities group is hosting the 4th annual “Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities” event. The event is in honor of the 62-year relationship between Davenport and Kaiserslautern, Germany, as sister cities, the longest one in America.

Over 70 vendors, both indoor and outdoor are offering all kinds of gifts and art, such as glassware, hand-knit goods, and jewelry. There is an emphasis on German cuisine as there is currywurst, pretzels, and deli meats available as well as Christkind Golden Ale and kinderpunsch.

“You can literally do all of your Christmas shopping here. This year there is something for everyone,” says Molly Carlson, President of Davenport Sister Cities. “You’ll be set and all good for the holidays. The weather is terrific so we hope everyone comes out to join us.”

All vendors will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m to 9 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information about the event, click here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Davenport Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying two men accused of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating theft at Menards
Hy-Vee offers limited pediatric Pfizer vaccines.
Hy-Vee closing two stores, including one in Moline
Ashley Orosco, 30, is wanted by the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group for delivery of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on charges in several cities
4 named suspects and one unnamed minor were taken into custody with several charges from the...
5 taken into custody, including escaped inmate, following short vehicle chase in Davenport
Frank R. Laughner, 22, of Orion, is charged with two counts of dissemination of child...
Orion man facing child pornography charges

Latest News

SpaceX's Starlink satellite system was seen in the skies over eastern Iowa on Thursday, May 6,...
StarLink Satellites seen Friday evening will return soon
Hanukkah, the festival of lights, is on its sixth night on Friday. Around the world, many are...
Hundreds celebrate Hanukkah throughout the Quad Cities
The family of Jelani Day has hired civil rights attorney Ben Crump as their lawyer as they...
Mom of Illinois State student wants FBI to investigate death
KWQC-TV6 held its annual Toys for Tots drive Friday.
Toys for Tots: Part 12