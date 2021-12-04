Advertisement

Increasing Clouds This Afternoon

Rain Chances & Blustery Winds Sunday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- We’ll start the weekend with gradually increasing cloudiness during the day. Highs should range from the lower to middle 40′s. Sunday will be a different story---look for a brief wintry mix possible early morning, then rainy and blustery conditions through the day. It will feel pretty raw out there as gusts could reach 30 mph. It will be sunny and cold Monday, followed by a chance for snow Tuesday. Track, timing and impacts are all still to be determined, so stay tuned for updates.

TODAY: Gradually increasing cloudiness. High: 45°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low: 30°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery with a chance for light rain. High: 50°. Wind: SE 15-25+ mph.

