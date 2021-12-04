Advertisement

Mom of Illinois State student wants FBI to investigate death

The family of Jelani Day has hired civil rights attorney Ben Crump as their lawyer as they...
The family of Jelani Day has hired civil rights attorney Ben Crump as their lawyer as they continue to seek answers about his disappearance and death.(WEEK/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - A civil rights attorney has joined Jelani Day’s mother to demand the FBI take charge of an investigation into why the Illinois State University graduate student disappeared in August and was later found dead in a river.

Ben Crump gained prominence by representing the family of George Floyd and others who were the victims of police brutality and vigilante violence.

He told a news conference Friday in Chicago that the Justice Department must make Day’s death a priority.

Authorities have said his death remains under investigation. But Day’s mother, Carmen Bolden Day, said law enforcement officials have all but told her they believe her son died by suicide, which she dismissed.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Davenport Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying two men accused of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating theft at Menards
Hy-Vee offers limited pediatric Pfizer vaccines.
Hy-Vee closing two stores, including one in Moline
Ashley Orosco, 30, is wanted by the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group for delivery of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on charges in several cities
4 named suspects and one unnamed minor were taken into custody with several charges from the...
5 taken into custody, including escaped inmate, following short vehicle chase in Davenport
Frank R. Laughner, 22, of Orion, is charged with two counts of dissemination of child...
Orion man facing child pornography charges

Latest News

KWQC-TV6 held its annual Toys for Tots drive Friday.
Toys for Tots: Part 12
KWQC-TV6 held its annual Toys for Tots drive Friday.
Toys for Tots drive: Part 11
KWQC-TV6 held its annual Toys for Tots drive Friday.
Toys for Tots drive: Part 10
TV6's Kyle Kiel talks with Jackie Wessels with the Quad Cities Bike Club during Friday's Toys...
Toys for Tots drive: Part 9