StarLink Satellites seen Friday evening will return soon

SpaceX's Starlink satellite system was seen in the skies over eastern Iowa on Thursday, May 6, 2021.(KCRG-TV9)
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Friday evening shortly after 6 p.m. many KWQC viewers saw a line of StarLink satellites fly over. These appear as a line of dots moving across the sky all following each other closely as they are actually multiple satellites travelling in a row in close proximity. Thursday evening a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was launched carrying 48 Starlink satellites. These satellites are designed to provide high-speed internet coverage to users around the world below, particularly those in remote and rural areas that do not have access to traditional internet connections. These satellites will be visible, again, on Sunday evening and it might be more impressive than Friday evening’s flyover. Follow this link to find out when and where they can be seen from your backyard: https://findstarlink.com/#4853423;3

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

