Advertisement

Sterling, Ill. Firefighter dies in the line of duty

38-year old Lt. Garrett Ramos with the Sterling Fire Department has died after falling through...
38-year old Lt. Garrett Ramos with the Sterling Fire Department has died after falling through a floor while fighting a house fire in rural Rock Falls.
By Jenna Jackson
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - According to the City of Sterling, Ill., a firefighter has died in the line of duty.

A media release from the city said 38-year-old Lt. Garrett Ramos with the Sterling Fire Department died after falling through a floor while fighting a house fire in rural Rock Falls.

According to city officials, crews responded to the house fire around 11:04 p.m. Friday.

The Sterling Fire Department was assisting the Rock Falls Fire Department with the fire at 10031 Ridge Road in rural Rock Falls.

The release said in the early morning hours on Saturday, Ramos was inside the home fighting the fire when the floor collapsed underneath him. EMS crews attempted life-saving treatment on the scene and transported him to a local hospital where he died.

Sterling’s City Manager, Scott Shumard, said this is the first line of duty death in the Sterling Fire Department’s history.

City leaders said Ramos has been with the department since October 2012 and leaves behind a wife and two young children.

“It is a truly devastating loss to his family, the City family, especially his brothers in the fire service, and to the larger Sterling community,” Shumard said in the release.

The state fire marshal is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 named suspects and one unnamed minor were taken into custody with several charges from the...
5 taken into custody, including escaped inmate, following short vehicle chase in Davenport
The Davenport Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying two men accused of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating theft at Menards
Ashley Orosco, 30, is wanted by the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group for delivery of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on charges in several cities
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago

Latest News

Hanukkah, the festival of lights, is on its sixth night on Friday. Around the world, many are...
Hundreds celebrate Hanukkah throughout the Quad Cities
5 taken into custody, including escaped inmate, following short vehicle chase in Davenport
5 taken into custody, including escaped inmate, following short vehicle chase in Davenport
Davenport Sister Cities group hosting 4th annual “Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities” event
Davenport Sister Cities group hosting 4th annual “Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities” event
SpaceX's Starlink satellite system was seen in the skies over eastern Iowa on Thursday, May 6,...
StarLink Satellites seen Friday evening will return soon