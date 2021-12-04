Sterling, Ill. Firefighter dies in the line of duty

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - According to the City of Sterling, Ill., a firefighter has died in the line of duty.

A media release from the city said 38-year-old Lt. Garrett Ramos with the Sterling Fire Department died after falling through a floor while fighting a house fire in rural Rock Falls.

According to city officials, crews responded to the house fire around 11:04 p.m. Friday.

The Sterling Fire Department was assisting the Rock Falls Fire Department with the fire at 10031 Ridge Road in rural Rock Falls.

The release said in the early morning hours on Saturday, Ramos was inside the home fighting the fire when the floor collapsed underneath him. EMS crews attempted life-saving treatment on the scene and transported him to a local hospital where he died.

Sterling’s City Manager, Scott Shumard, said this is the first line of duty death in the Sterling Fire Department’s history.

City leaders said Ramos has been with the department since October 2012 and leaves behind a wife and two young children.

“It is a truly devastating loss to his family, the City family, especially his brothers in the fire service, and to the larger Sterling community,” Shumard said in the release.

The state fire marshal is investigating the incident.

