Augustana’s Latinx Unidos honors Our Lady of Guadalupe

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Augustana College’s Latinx Unidos hosted a celebration for the patron saint of Mexico on Saturday evening.

The feast of our Lady of Guadalupe falls on December 12th, student leaders wanted to highlight their culture ahead of the Catholic holiday.

“This is just one of the ways we recognize those international holidays,” Stephanie Carreno, President of Latinx Unidos said. “Off-campus this is a great way to kind of kick-off in the quad cities all the other holiday events that are going to be going around as well.”

The event included traditional dances from Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico and Santa Maria Danza, music from Mariachi Campiranos and a play telling the story of Our Lady of Guadalupe appearing to Juan Diego, an indigenous man.

Along with the entertainment, Mercado on 5th donated tamales, pastries and drinks for the event.

Mercado’s executive director said she loves to see student organizations showing off Hispanic traditions.

“Embrace the attire and just showcase it, Anamaria Rocha said. “Be the face of our culture here in the United States.”

The president of Augustana said events like these are what make the college experience.

“It’s nice to expose students to many different holiday traditions,” Steven Bahls said. “Whether they be Christian traditions, Jewish or other traditions within the community.”

It’s not only students getting exposed to these traditions, but Carreno said the goal was to get the community involved.

“It’s always nice seeing other people off campus to come and celebrate, Carreno said. “It just kind of means that we’re bridging that gap. It means that we’re also getting that support. It means a lot to us.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.