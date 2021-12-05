Advertisement

Cyclones headed to Cheez-It Bowl, facing Clemson

Iowa State's Brock Purdy (15) looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NCAA college...
Iowa State's Brock Purdy (15) looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)(Brad Tollefson | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Cyclones will face Clemson in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

The game on Wednesday, Dec. 29th at 4:45 p.m. (central) will air on ESPN. This will be the first meeting between the teams.

Iowa State finished in the upper half of the Big 12 standings and had a winning record in conference play for the fifth season in a row.

