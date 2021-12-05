Davenport firefighters working to put out large blaze at Mexican restaurant

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Various firefighters are working to put out a fire at the Mexican grocery store and restaurant, Abarrotes Carrillo on Warren & 3rd St. in Davenport.

The fire started around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Thick gray smoke can be seen throughout Downtown Davenport, and large flames can be seen shooting from the top floor of the restaurant.

Medic EMS tells a TV6 crew on the scene no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

The Carrillo family posted on Facebook Saturday night saying, ‘Thank you so much to the Davenport community for being so quick to reach out. Your support means everything to us. At this time we will be closed until further notice due to a fire. We will keep you updated once we get everything back up and running.”

Officials are unable to comment further at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.