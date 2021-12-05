Advertisement

Davenport firefighters working to put out large blaze at Mexican restaurant

Various firefighters are working to put out a fire at the Mexican grocery store and restaurant,...
Various firefighters are working to put out a fire at the Mexican grocery store and restaurant, Abarrotes Carrillo on Warren & 3rd St. in Davenport.(KWQC)
By Montse Ricossa
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Various firefighters are working to put out a fire at the Mexican grocery store and restaurant, Abarrotes Carrillo on Warren & 3rd St. in Davenport.

The fire started around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Thick gray smoke can be seen throughout Downtown Davenport, and large flames can be seen shooting from the top floor of the restaurant.

Medic EMS tells a TV6 crew on the scene no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

The Carrillo family posted on Facebook Saturday night saying, ‘Thank you so much to the Davenport community for being so quick to reach out. Your support means everything to us. At this time we will be closed until further notice due to a fire. We will keep you updated once we get everything back up and running.”

Officials are unable to comment further at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

38-year-old Lt. Garrett Ramos with the Sterling Fire Department died after falling through a...
Sterling Firefighter Lt. Garrett Ramos dies in the line of duty
4 named suspects and one unnamed minor were taken into custody with several charges from the...
5 taken into custody, including escaped inmate, following short vehicle chase in Davenport
The Davenport Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying two men accused of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police investigating theft at Menards
Ashley Orosco, 30, is wanted by the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group for delivery of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on charges in several cities
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting

Latest News

38-year-old Lt. Garrett Ramos with the Sterling Fire Department died after falling through a...
Sterling Firefighter Lt. Garrett Ramos dies in the line of duty
Sunday
Cooler next week
Boil order.
Boil Order lifted in Milan
Brief sunshine, then clouds on the increase for your Saturday with highs in the 40's.
Your First Alert Forecast