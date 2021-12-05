Advertisement

Hawkeyes headed to Citrus Bowl

Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla looks to pass against Northwestern during the first half of an...
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla looks to pass against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.(Nam Y. Huh | AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The 15th-ranked University of Iowa football team will face No. 22 Kentucky in the 2022 VRBO Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 in Orlando, Florida. The game will kickoff at noon (central) and will air on KCRG-TV9.

“Congratulations to coach Kirk Ferentz, our football student-athletes and the entire staff, on a Big Ten West Championship, 10-win season and our invitation to the VRBO Citrus Bowl,” said Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair Gary Barta. “One of the most memorable Hawkeye football moments occurred at this bowl in 2005 and I know our fans are excited to relive those experiences.  We have had wonderful Hawkeye fan support all season long and I am confident this will continue in sunny Florida.

“We want to thank Steve Hogan and Florida Citrus Sports for the invitation to participate and we look forward to our visit to Orlando.”

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Garrett Ramos has been with the department since October 2012 and leaves behind a wife and...
Community mourns Sterling Firefighter Lt. Garrett Ramos
Various firefighters are working to put out a fire at the Mexican grocery store and restaurant,...
Abarrotes Carrillo Mexican restaurant damaged from large fire
4 named suspects and one unnamed minor were taken into custody with several charges from the...
5 taken into custody, including escaped inmate, following short vehicle chase in Davenport
SpaceX's Starlink satellite system was seen in the skies over eastern Iowa on Thursday, May 6,...
StarLink Satellites seen Friday evening will return soon
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece

Latest News

Augustana alumni travel to National Championship
Davenport 8-year-old in 99th percentile for ESPN's Tournament Challenge
Monmouth College establishes first ever lacrosse programs