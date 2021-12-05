Advertisement

Iowa man shot and killed while deer hunting Saturday

FILE — Two people walk into a wooded area on a hunting expedition.
FILE — Two people walk into a wooded area on a hunting expedition.(KEYC News Now Photo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Iowa (AP) - A 37-year-old Iowa man was killed while deer hunting this weekend.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said Nathan Allen Sharpnack of Winterset was shot Saturday afternoon while hunting with a large group of people in the Red Rock Wildlife Management Area north of Knoxville, Iowa.

Officials said Sharpnack was shot in the torso likely by a member of a large hunting party. Investigators from the Marion County Sheriff’s office are helping the state agency investigate the shooting.

An autopsy will be performed on Sharpnack.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Garrett Ramos has been with the department since October 2012 and leaves behind a wife and...
Community mourns Sterling Firefighter Lt. Garrett Ramos
Various firefighters are working to put out a fire at the Mexican grocery store and restaurant,...
Abarrotes Carrillo Mexican restaurant damaged from large fire
4 named suspects and one unnamed minor were taken into custody with several charges from the...
5 taken into custody, including escaped inmate, following short vehicle chase in Davenport
SpaceX's Starlink satellite system was seen in the skies over eastern Iowa on Thursday, May 6,...
StarLink Satellites seen Friday evening will return soon
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece

Latest News

Jayme Powell.
Iowa man sentenced for running over friend after a fight
Augustana’s Latinx Unidos honors Our Lady of Guadalupe
Augustana’s Latinx Unidos honors Our Lady of Guadalupe
Iowa State's Brock Purdy (15) looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NCAA college...
Cyclones headed to Cheez-It Bowl, facing Clemson
Rainy and breezy weather today, with highs from the 30's north to the 50's south.
Your First Alert Forecast