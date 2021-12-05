Advertisement

Man struck and killed by Houston police car involved in chase, authorities say

A man was struck and killed by a Houston Police Department patrol car involved in a chase in...
A man was struck and killed by a Houston Police Department patrol car involved in a chase in southeast Houston, Texas.(Source: KTRK via CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KTRK) – Two Houston Police Department officers are on administrative leave after striking and killing a man with their patrol car while on a chase Saturday evening, authorities said.

The officers were trying to help pursue suspects connected to a stolen vehicle and aggravated robbery when they lost control of the cruiser they were in.

The vehicle ended up on a sidewalk, hitting the unnamed pedestrian.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Of the five suspects being chased, three of them – all juveniles – were caught and two others escaped.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

38-year-old Lt. Garrett Ramos with the Sterling Fire Department died after falling through a...
Sterling Firefighter Lt. Garrett Ramos dies in the line of duty
Various firefighters are working to put out a fire at the Mexican grocery store and restaurant,...
Davenport firefighters working to put out large blaze at Mexican restaurant
4 named suspects and one unnamed minor were taken into custody with several charges from the...
5 taken into custody, including escaped inmate, following short vehicle chase in Davenport
SpaceX's Starlink satellite system was seen in the skies over eastern Iowa on Thursday, May 6,...
StarLink Satellites seen Friday evening will return soon
Vivi, just a couple months away from her sixth birthday, needs around-the-clock care. She can’t...
Nebraska family awarded $26M in child’s malpractice lawsuit

Latest News

Rainy and breezy weather today, with highs from the 30's north to the 50's south.
Your First Alert Forecast
FILE - Grand Ole Opry singer Stonewall Jackson smiles in Nashville, Tenn., on Jan. 11, 2007.
Grand Ole Opry country singer Stonewall Jackson dies at 89
Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M., Thursday,...
Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages
While all eyes are on the new omicron variant, the delta form of the coronavirus isn't finished...
Demand for boosters up at Calif. pharmacies due to omicron