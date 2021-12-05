Quad Cities Live featured artist of the week: Peggy Gratton

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Quad Cities Live partners with Quad City Arts to feature the works of talented, local artists like today’s guest, Peggy Gratton, who is a passionate artist inspired by life. QCL featured (and truly appreciates) the nature-inspired version of the show logo that Gratton graciously provided.

Peggy works on portraits of people, pets, flowers and landscapes. She can paint custom paintings from photos as well. Visit the Gallery at her website to see some examples of her work. Gratton also maintains a calendar of upcoming local art events at her website indicating where she will appear and participate. She is willing to ship works to Iowa, Wisconsin, and across the USA.

Peggy Gratton / Phone: (563) 514-5061 / www.peggygratton.com / FACEBOOK

