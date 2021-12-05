Rainy & Breezy Today

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- Look for Sunday showers across the region, with highs reaching the 40′s to lower 50′s. Breezy winds will pick up out of the southwest at 10 to 20+ mph. Once the rain comes to an end we’ll see a gradual clearing overnight, with lows in the 20′s. Sunshine and breezy winds return to start the work week, but don’t expect much of a warm up as temperatures fall during the day. For the rest of the week, our main area of concern will be Tuesday. Expect a chance for light snow developing during the day, possible affecting the evening commute. Details are still to be fine tuned, so stick with TV6 for updates. Cool temperatures will stick around through Wednesday before warming back into the 40′s by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with light rain likely. High: 47°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Light rain ending. Gradual clearing overnight. Windy. Low: 25°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. High: 32° and falling. Wind: NW 15-25+ mph.

