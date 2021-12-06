Bettendorf Police host Pack-a-Police-car Toy Drive, an “amazing success”

Bettendorf, Iowa (KWQC) - About 800 toys were collected Saturday at the 7th annual Pack-A-Police Car Toy Drive. The drive held at Bettendorf City Hall also collected over $500, which will be all given with the toys to Operation Toy Soldier.

A Bettendorf police car and fire truck were packed with toys, and police say the event was an “amazing success. It’s the second year that Bettendorf Fire has participated in the event.

“We’re not just giving a toy to a vet and saying thank you for all that you do. We’re actually making their kids’ Christmas,” said Reid Trimble, an event organizer. “For these families that are truly in need, making their kids Christmas can help them a lot this holiday season.”

Operation Toy Soldier is a group that gives toys to children of active military members.

Collection barrels are available at the Bettendorf Police Department lobby for anyone interested in donating gifts or money until Friday, December 10.

