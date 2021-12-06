Advertisement

Biden to discuss prescription drug benefits in Build Back Better Act

President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November...
President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November jobs report, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Washington. Biden will discuss prescription drug benefits in the Build Back Better Act in remarks Monday from the White House East Room.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will discuss prescription drug provisions in the Build Back Better Act in remarks Monday from the White House East Room.

A White House official said before Biden makes his remarks, he will meet with two women with diabetes, CNN reported.

Biden’s domestic policy package was passed by the House of Representatives last month along a largely party-line vote. The roughly $2 trillion measure awaits action in the Senate.

In addition to drug costs, its proposals are targeted to benefit families in other ways, including helping them afford health care, child care and elder care, as well as tackling climate change.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Various firefighters are working to put out a fire at the Mexican grocery store and restaurant,...
Abarrotes Carrillo Mexican restaurant damaged from large fire
FILE — Two people walk into a wooded area on a hunting expedition.
Iowa man shot and killed while deer hunting Saturday
Lt. Garrett Ramos has been with the department since October 2012 and leaves behind a wife and...
Community mourns Sterling Firefighter Lt. Garrett Ramos
Lt. Garrett Ramos has been with the department since October 2012 and leaves behind a wife and...
Funeral and visitation set for Sterling firefighter Lt. Ramos
SpaceX's Starlink satellite system was seen in the skies over eastern Iowa on Thursday, May 6,...
StarLink Satellites seen Friday evening will return soon

Latest News

Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Accused of lying to police, Smollett takes the stand
FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in...
Biden administration announces Olympic diplomatic boycott; China vows to respond
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination...
NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private sector employers
A drive-through vaccine clinic is shown in Decatur, Georgia, in this May 11 file photo. A study...
Teens recover quickly from rare post-vaccine heart inflammation, study says