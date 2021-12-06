Blustery & Colder This Afternoon

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- In spite of the sunshine, we’ll see blustery and colder conditions this afternoon, with temperatures falling into the 20′s. Some icy air moving into the region means our readings will plunge into the teens tonight and only reach the 20′s by Tuesday. A weak disturbance could bring a bit of light snow into the area, but don’t expect much. Temperatures return to the 30′s Wednesday, then 40′s Thursday and Friday, followed by rain chances by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. High: 20′s and falling. Wind: NW 15-25+ mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness overnight. Cold. Low: 13°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with a chance for light snow showers. High: 27°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.