Chabad Lubavitch of Quad Cities to hold Car Menorah Parade

Chabad Lubavitch of the Quad Cities celebrated the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday at the...
Chabad Lubavitch of the Quad Cities celebrated the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport. (KWQC)(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Chabad Lubavitch is planning to hold a Car Menorah Parade on Monday, Dec.6, starting at 4:30 p.m.

The parade will begin at 2285 St Andrews Circle in Bettendorf and travel through the Quad Cities until it reaches the Quad City Bank & Trust location on Middle Road.

Then the lighting of the Grand Hanukkah menorah will be held outside the bank, on what will be the final eve of Chanukah, the Festival of Lights. The event will also include a fire show.

Participants will be served traditional Hanukkah latkes and doughnuts as well as complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles to light at home.

For more information about the event, click here.

