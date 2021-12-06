Cooldown ahead Monday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - As if Mondays weren’t bad enough, the weather won’t be in our favor for this one! It’ll be windy and cold through the day.

WINDY

With the cold front moving through Sunday night, blustery winds have developed behind it. A Wind Advisory will be in effect tonight and through late Monday morning for areas near the Quad Cities and north. Winds could be gusting closer to 45 mph. Hopefully your outdoor holiday decorations have been secured or brought inside! Winds won’t calm down until later in the day.

Winds will be strong through early Monday.

COLD

After the winds come in, temperatures will take a hit. Although there will be more sunshine around, temperatures will struggle to warm to the low 30s. Even with temperatures in the upper 30s, the strong winds will have it feeling like the teens or cooler.

Those heading out early Monday will be walking out to temperatures in the 20s. (kwqc)

Although winds will calm down later Monday temperatures won’t be able to recover quickly. Temperatures will start in the teens and warm to the mid-20s Tuesday. A small chance for light snow is possible Tuesday with the colder temperatures. Highs in the 40s won’t return until later this week.

