DeWitt pays it forward at local cafe

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - The DeWitt community helped brighten each other’s days with cups of joe at a local cafe.

Since Wednesday, customers at The Summit Cafe have been paying it forward. It started when someone donated their punch card for a free drink. Five days later the chain continues.

The manager of the cafe, Catarina Mackie said this is what the holidays are all about.

“Seeing everyone give, the generosity and kindness of everybody, it really just kind of made the holidays for me,” Mackie said.

With that loyalty card, the cafe started a pay it forward jar. Some people dropped in some quarters or enough for one drink, but others have donated up to $100 at a time.

The shop’s owner Sarah Devine said this generosity is why she’s in the business.

“I always tell people we’re tired, so you don’t have to be,“ Devine said. “This business is about your community as a whole. This business is about connecting with the people you live next door to.”

Since not everyone carries cash, the cafe started a gift card so people can contribute with credit or debit cards on the third day.

Mackie said a free cup of coffee lifts people up.

“We know our customers so well because they come through and they chit-chat with us,” Mackie said. “They tell us if they’re having a bad day and they can vent to us.”

One customer said DeWitt always knows how to come together.

“It makes me feel proud about our community, it’s something De Witt should be thankful for,” Amy Hamerlinck said. “It’s nice to know that you can give somebody a cup of coffee in the morning or in the afternoon just to maybe brighten their day.”

Thanks to the many donations from the community, the chain doesn’t end if some can’t continue it.

Devine said these acts of kindness are what the world needs.

“With all the negativity in our world surrounding us, I think just having this moment of positivity, just to get a simple coffee, it makes someone’s day,” Devine said.

The Summit Cafe is located at 719 11th St. in DeWitt.

