Funeral and visitation set for Sterling firefighter Lt. Ramos

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Sterling Fire Department has announced visitation for fallen Sterling Firefighter Lieutenant Garrett Ramos will be Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Lt. Ramos died early Saturday morning while fighting a fire in rural Rock Falls. He was 38-years-old and was a 10-year-veteran with the Sterling Fire Department.

Visitation will be at Sterling High School Fieldhouse, located at 22 E. Miller Rd. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say uniformed personnel are requested at 5:30 p.m. for a walk-through to honor Lt. Ramos.

The funeral will be Thursday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at Westwood Sports Complex located at 1900 Westwood Dr. in Sterling.

A memorial ceremony will be held at Sterling Fire’s Main station.

The City of Sterling is asking the community to show their support by replacing your porch lights with a red light. The Fire Department has some lights at the main station, but if they run out you are also able to pick them up at local stores like Menards, Wal-mart or Grummerts.

“The out pouring of love and many prayers for the Ramos family and the SFD family has been amazing and very much appreciated. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. #sterlingstrong”

Sterling’s City Manager, Scott Shumard, said this is the first line of duty death in the Sterling Fire Department’s history.

City leaders said Ramos leaves behind a wife and two young children.

“It is a truly devastating loss to his family, the City family, especially his brothers in the fire service, and to the larger Sterling community,” Shumard said in a release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshall.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.