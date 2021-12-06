Advertisement

Funeral and visitation set for Sterling firefighter Lt. Ramos

Lt. Garrett Ramos has been with the department since October 2012 and leaves behind a wife and...
Lt. Garrett Ramos has been with the department since October 2012 and leaves behind a wife and two young children.(none)
By Montse Ricossa
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Sterling Fire Department has announced visitation for fallen Sterling Firefighter Lieutenant Garrett Ramos will be Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Lt. Ramos died early Saturday morning while fighting a fire in rural Rock Falls. He was 38-years-old and was a 10-year-veteran with the Sterling Fire Department.

Visitation will be at Sterling High School Fieldhouse, located at 22 E. Miller Rd. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say uniformed personnel are requested at 5:30 p.m. for a walk-through to honor Lt. Ramos.

The funeral will be Thursday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at Westwood Sports Complex located at 1900 Westwood Dr. in Sterling.

A memorial ceremony will be held at Sterling Fire’s Main station.

The City of Sterling is asking the community to show their support by replacing your porch lights with a red light. The Fire Department has some lights at the main station, but if they run out you are also able to pick them up at local stores like Menards, Wal-mart or Grummerts.

“The out pouring of love and many prayers for the Ramos family and the SFD family has been amazing and very much appreciated. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. #sterlingstrong”

City of Sterling

Sterling’s City Manager, Scott Shumard, said this is the first line of duty death in the Sterling Fire Department’s history.

City leaders said Ramos leaves behind a wife and two young children.

“It is a truly devastating loss to his family, the City family, especially his brothers in the fire service, and to the larger Sterling community,” Shumard said in a release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshall.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lt. Garrett Ramos has been with the department since October 2012 and leaves behind a wife and...
Community mourns Sterling Firefighter Lt. Garrett Ramos
Various firefighters are working to put out a fire at the Mexican grocery store and restaurant,...
Abarrotes Carrillo Mexican restaurant damaged from large fire
SpaceX's Starlink satellite system was seen in the skies over eastern Iowa on Thursday, May 6,...
StarLink Satellites seen Friday evening will return soon
4 named suspects and one unnamed minor were taken into custody with several charges from the...
5 taken into custody, including escaped inmate, following short vehicle chase in Davenport
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece

Latest News

Lt. Garrett Ramos has been with the department since October 2012 and leaves behind a wife and...
Community mourns Sterling Firefighter Lt. Garrett Ramos
Chabad Lubavitch of Quad Cities to hold Car Menorah Parade
Chabad Lubavitch of Quad Cities to hold Car Menorah Parade
Iowa DNR investigating fatal hunting accident
Iowa DNR investigating fatal hunting accident
Abarrotes Carrillo Mexican restaurant damaged from large fire
Abarrotes Carrillo Mexican restaurant damaged from large fire