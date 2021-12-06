Hegeler Carus Mansion in LaSalle, IL

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Hegeler Carus Foundation is a La Salle, Illinois-based foundation that operates a museum in a 145-year-old mansion built for a German-American industrialist family.

PSL guest, Cindy Waddick, Hegeler Carus Foundation, talks about the interesting history of the mansion and why people may want to visit and take a tour. She describes it as a way to partake in a “treasure hunt”.

Completed in 1876, this stately masterpiece is a registered National Landmark. Waddick stresses that the structure remains virtually unaltered---it is 85% original! The mansion, with its seven levels, fifty-seven rooms, and approximately 16,000 square feet, is as unique on the interior as it is on the exterior. The home boasts beautiful intricate parquet floors and hand painted ceilings.

The Hegeler Carus Mansion was also a site for historic accomplishments in industry, philosophy, publishing, and religion. Visitors today experience the grandeur of a bygone era and the heritage of a fascinating family, whose history is woven tightly with the area, Illinois, the United States, and internationally.

If you would like to take one of the tours, please visit this page. The location is about a one-hour drive from the QCA.

HEGELER CARUS MANSION /1307 7th St. / Lasalle, IL 61301/ FACEBOOK

The Hegeler Carus Mansion with it's night Holiday lights on. Posted by Hegeler Carus Mansion on Sunday, November 28, 2021

