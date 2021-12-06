Advertisement

Hegeler Carus Mansion in LaSalle, IL

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Hegeler Carus Foundation is a La Salle, Illinois-based foundation that operates a museum in a 145-year-old mansion built for a German-American industrialist family.

PSL guest, Cindy Waddick, Hegeler Carus Foundation, talks about the interesting history of the mansion and why people may want to visit and take a tour. She describes it as a way to partake in a “treasure hunt”.

Completed in 1876, this stately masterpiece is a registered National Landmark. Waddick stresses that the structure remains virtually unaltered---it is 85% original! The mansion, with its seven levels, fifty-seven rooms, and approximately 16,000 square feet, is as unique on the interior as it is on the exterior. The home boasts beautiful intricate parquet floors and hand painted ceilings.

The Hegeler Carus Mansion was also a site for historic accomplishments in industry, philosophy, publishing, and religion. Visitors today experience the grandeur of a bygone era and the heritage of a fascinating family, whose history is woven tightly with the area, Illinois, the United States, and internationally.

If you would like to take one of the tours, please visit this page. The location is about a one-hour drive from the QCA.

HEGELER CARUS MANSION /1307 7th St. / Lasalle, IL 61301/ FACEBOOK

The Hegeler Carus Mansion with it's night Holiday lights on.

Posted by Hegeler Carus Mansion on Sunday, November 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Various firefighters are working to put out a fire at the Mexican grocery store and restaurant,...
Abarrotes Carrillo Mexican restaurant damaged from large fire
FILE — Two people walk into a wooded area on a hunting expedition.
Iowa man shot and killed while deer hunting Saturday
Lt. Garrett Ramos has been with the department since October 2012 and leaves behind a wife and...
Community mourns Sterling Firefighter Lt. Garrett Ramos
SpaceX's Starlink satellite system was seen in the skies over eastern Iowa on Thursday, May 6,...
StarLink Satellites seen Friday evening will return soon
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say

Latest News

Oh So Sweet - Cookie Tray
Elevate your cookie tray this holiday
Eastbound span of I-74 Bridge opens to traffic
Eastbound span of new I-74 bridge opens to traffic
WINDY!
WINDY!
Community mourns Sterling Firefighter Lt. Garrett Ramos
Community mourns Sterling Firefighter Lt. Garrett Ramos