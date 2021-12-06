Illinois Rental Payment Program reopens Monday

(KWQC) - The Illinois Housing Development Authority reopened the Illinois Rental Payment Program Monday.

Applications will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. Jan. 9 at illinoishousinghelp.org.

In the first round of ILRPP launched in May, IHDA approved more than 57,000 applications and paid out nearly $540 million on behalf of renters experiencing pandemic-related hardships, according to a media release.

Since 2020, Illinois has provided over $776 million in emergency rental assistance to help keep more than 103,100 Illinois seniors, families and others safely housed, according to the release.

The reopening of ILRPP will provide more than $250 million to renters and landlords to prevent evictions and keep families safe and secure while they regain their financial footing. The additional ILRPP funding is expected to assist more than 27,000 Illinois households, according to the release.

ILRPP provides direct funding to support Illinois tenants unable to pay their rent due to a COVID-19-related loss of income.

Approved applicants will receive one-time grants of up to $25,000 paid directly to their landlords on their behalf. If the landlord chooses not to participate in the program, tenants may receive payments directly.

In this application round, assistance will cover up to 18 months of emergency rental payments, including up to 15 months of missed payments and up to three months of future rent payments.

Rent owed from June 2020 through April 2022 may be paid for with ILRPP funds, according to the release. Priority will be given to households earning less than 50% of AMI and to households with one or more members who have been unemployed for at least 90 days.

Tenant eligibility requirements:

Household lives in Illinois and rents their home as their primary residence.

Households must have experienced a financial hardship directly or indirectly due to the pandemic.

Household income is below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI), adjusted for household size.

Households must have an unpaid rent balance.

Proof of citizenship is not required. Rental assistance is not a “public charge” benefit.

Tenants residing in state- or federally-subsidized housing are eligible to apply.

The program was slated to reopen in November but was delayed due to a vendor needing additional time to ensure its application platform was functioning properly.

Officials said money from this round will still be distributed to approved Illinoisans before the end of the year as originally scheduled.

For renters who need immediate assistance, the Illinois Department of Human Services is currently accepting applications for rental assistance.

Households looking for assistance should contact an IDHS Service Provider Agency to ask about rental assistance. Provider agencies will help you determine if you are eligible and help you apply for rental assistance, according to the release.

A list of provider agencies, as well as organizations helping with utility bills, free legal aid, and additional services can be found at www.illinoisrentalassistance.org.

