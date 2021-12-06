Advertisement

New Life Church to host live Nativity event

Live nativity
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - New Life Baptist Church is planning to host a live Nativity program from Thursday, Dec. 16 to Saturday, Dec. 18.

The free event includes live animals and actors. Each viewer will receive a cup of hot chocolate and no registration or tickets is needed to attend.

Each day of the program will have three showings, at 6 p.m, 6:30 p.m., and 7 p.m. New Life Church is located at 7780 W. Locust St in Davenport.

For more information about New Life Church, click here.

