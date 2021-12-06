Advertisement

Quad Cities Live Featured Artist: Stuart Roddy

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Growing up in Laguna Beach California, Stuart Roddy has found that his interest in art was becoming a very important part of his life and was truly influencing his development as a person in many ways. Stuart believes that much like poetry, art fills the void where simple words fail to describe succinctly our thoughts and emotions. He works in several mediums including oil, acrylic, pastels, egg tempera and etching. Stuart, along with our other featured artists from Quad City Arts, has created a QC Live logo for the show.

Stuart says, “I believe that an artist continues to grow and develop throughout life and working in multiple mediums enhances that growth for me. I am fascinated with both the differences and the similarities between these mediums. I first became interested in egg tempera when I recognized it’s similarity to etching, particularly the importance of line. I find that over the years I have developed a looser approach and I believe that my more recent paintings represent a merging of artist and subject matter.”

