Rock Island County Health Department reports 3 deaths, 223 new cases of COVID-19

As of Monday 62 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 36, the health department reported.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported Monday the death of three due to COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total number of deaths to 391.

They are a man in his 70s who died at home, a man in his 60s who died in a long-term care facility and a man in his 60s who was hospitalized.

“We offer our sincere sympathies to their loved ones,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

The health department also reported 223 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Friday. Bringing the total number of cases now is 20,941.

As of Monday 62 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 36, the health department reported.

“Cases are rising quickly in Rock Island County, but just as concerning is how many people are hospitalized,” Ludwig said. “We haven’t had this many people hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 in almost a year.”

Today’s total is the highest since Dec. 8, 2020, when Rock Island County had 83, the health department said. The all-time high was 92 on Nov. 23, 2020.

“The difference from a year ago is that we now have three highly effective vaccines that prevent most serious cases of COVID-19 and keep hospital resources and staff available for other urgent healthcare, including heart attacks, strokes, post-surgical care, and serious accidents,” she said. “Our hospitals are filled with younger people who have not been vaccinated and older people who qualify for a booster.”

The new cases are:

  • Two women in their 90s
  • Three women in their 80s
  • Nine women in their 70s
  • 11 women in their 60s
  • 14 women in their 50s
  • 13 women in their 40s
  • 16 women in their 30s
  • 16 women in their 20s
  • Two women in their teens
  • Nine girls in their teens
  • 23 girls younger than 13
  • Two girl infants one or younger
  • Three men in their 80s
  • Six men in their 70s
  • 11 men in their 60s
  • Nine men in their 50s
  • 12 men in their 40s
  • 17 men in their 30s
  • 16 men in their 20s
  • Two men in their teens
  • Seven boys in their teens
  • 19 boys younger than 13
  • One boy infant one or younger

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

