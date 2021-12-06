Rock Island County Health Department reports 3 deaths, 223 new cases of COVID-19

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported Monday the death of three due to COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total number of deaths to 391.

They are a man in his 70s who died at home, a man in his 60s who died in a long-term care facility and a man in his 60s who was hospitalized.

“We offer our sincere sympathies to their loved ones,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

The health department also reported 223 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Friday. Bringing the total number of cases now is 20,941.

As of Monday 62 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 36, the health department reported.

“Cases are rising quickly in Rock Island County, but just as concerning is how many people are hospitalized,” Ludwig said. “We haven’t had this many people hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 in almost a year.”

Today’s total is the highest since Dec. 8, 2020, when Rock Island County had 83, the health department said. The all-time high was 92 on Nov. 23, 2020.

“The difference from a year ago is that we now have three highly effective vaccines that prevent most serious cases of COVID-19 and keep hospital resources and staff available for other urgent healthcare, including heart attacks, strokes, post-surgical care, and serious accidents,” she said. “Our hospitals are filled with younger people who have not been vaccinated and older people who qualify for a booster.”

The new cases are:

Two women in their 90s

Three women in their 80s

Nine women in their 70s

11 women in their 60s

14 women in their 50s

13 women in their 40s

16 women in their 30s

16 women in their 20s

Two women in their teens

Nine girls in their teens

23 girls younger than 13

Two girl infants one or younger

Three men in their 80s

Six men in their 70s

11 men in their 60s

Nine men in their 50s

12 men in their 40s

17 men in their 30s

16 men in their 20s

Two men in their teens

Seven boys in their teens

19 boys younger than 13

One boy infant one or younger

