Tyson Foods announces year-end bonuses for frontline and hourly workers

SPRINGDALE, AR (KWQC) - Tyson Foods announced it is giving frontline and hourly team members as much as $50 million in year-end bonuses Monday.

In a news release, the company says it’s a way to say thanks for their efforts over the past year. The one-time bonuses will be based on tenure and range from $300 to $700. They will be distributed starting this month.

“This is yet another way for us to say thank you and show how grateful we are for our frontline teams’ efforts to keep each other safe, our company strong and our world fed over the past year,” said Donnie King, president and chief executive officer of Tyson Foods. “While 2021 presented many challenges, our entire Tyson team continued to meet them, head on.”

In addition, Tyson says it has invested in hourly wages with the average hourly pay of more than $18, plus the value of medical, dental and vision insurance, vacation and other benefits amounting to more than $24 an hour. This does not include overtime or other incentives.

In addition to pay increases and signing bonuses, the company says it is offering more flexible work schedules at some facilities and, starting January 1, 2022, paid sick leave. The company has opened seven health centers to give frontline team members and their families easier access to healthcare at, in most cases, no cost. Tyson is also addressing childcare needs. For example, the company recently launched a pilot to offer access to high-quality childcare for late-shift workers at its Amarillo, Texas, beef production complex. Tyson also provides training and development opportunities so frontline team members can further their career and personal goals.

Tyson is one of the world’s largest food companies with processing plants in Joslin, Ill. and Columbus Junction, Iowa in our area.

