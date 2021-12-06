Advertisement

Tyson Foods announces year-end bonuses for frontline and hourly workers

FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in...
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Logansport, Ind. Meatpacking giant Tyson Foods says more than 96% of its workers have been vaccinated ahead of a Nov. 1 deadline for them to do so. The Springdale, Ark., based company said the number of its 120,000 workers who have been vaccinated has nearly doubled since it announced its mandate on Aug. 3. At that point, only 50% of Tyson workers had been vaccinated. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGDALE, AR (KWQC) - Tyson Foods announced it is giving frontline and hourly team members as much as $50 million in year-end bonuses Monday.

In a news release, the company says it’s a way to say thanks for their efforts over the past year. The one-time bonuses will be based on tenure and range from $300 to $700. They will be distributed starting this month.

“This is yet another way for us to say thank you and show how grateful we are for our frontline teams’ efforts to keep each other safe, our company strong and our world fed over the past year,” said Donnie King, president and chief executive officer of Tyson Foods. “While 2021 presented many challenges, our entire Tyson team continued to meet them, head on.”

In addition, Tyson says it has invested in hourly wages with the average hourly pay of more than $18, plus the value of medical, dental and vision insurance, vacation and other benefits amounting to more than $24 an hour. This does not include overtime or other incentives.

In addition to pay increases and signing bonuses, the company says it is offering more flexible work schedules at some facilities and, starting January 1, 2022, paid sick leave. The company has opened seven health centers to give frontline team members and their families easier access to healthcare at, in most cases, no cost. Tyson is also addressing childcare needs. For example, the company recently launched a pilot to offer access to high-quality childcare for late-shift workers at its Amarillo, Texas, beef production complex. Tyson also provides training and development opportunities so frontline team members can further their career and personal goals.

Tyson is one of the world’s largest food companies with processing plants in Joslin, Ill. and Columbus Junction, Iowa in our area.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Various firefighters are working to put out a fire at the Mexican grocery store and restaurant,...
Abarrotes Carrillo Mexican restaurant damaged from large fire
FILE — Two people walk into a wooded area on a hunting expedition.
Iowa man shot and killed while deer hunting Saturday
Lt. Garrett Ramos has been with the department since October 2012 and leaves behind a wife and...
Community mourns Sterling Firefighter Lt. Garrett Ramos
Lt. Garrett Ramos has been with the department since October 2012 and leaves behind a wife and...
Funeral and visitation set for Sterling firefighter Lt. Ramos
SpaceX's Starlink satellite system was seen in the skies over eastern Iowa on Thursday, May 6,...
StarLink Satellites seen Friday evening will return soon

Latest News

As of Monday 62 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of...
Rock Island County Health Department reports 3 deaths, 223 new cases of COVID-19
The Dubuque Police Department
A passenger dies after a car ran a red light and hit a Jeep
Visitation will be at Sterling High School Fieldhouse, located at 22 E. Miller Rd. from 5 to 8...
Funeral and visitation set for Sterling firefighter Lt. Ramos
The average age of newly infected patients is 35, according to the health department.
Rock Island County reports 3 deaths, 256 new COVID-19 cases over 2 days