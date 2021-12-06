Advertisement

Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

(KWQC)
By Joey Donia
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Cast your vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week. We’ll announce the winner Sunday night during our 10:00 p.m. newscast. You can vote here. The nominees are:

Amarion Nimmers - Rock Island Basketball

Cam Buffington - Winfield-Mt. Union Basketball

Hallie Mohr - Mediapolis Basketball

Lillie Petersen - Bettendorf Basketball

