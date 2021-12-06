Advertisement

What is wind chill?

Strong wind makes the cold temperatures feel even colder to exposed skin.
Wind Chill Explained
Wind Chill Explained(KWQC)
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL (KWQC) - Monday was significantly colder and windier than what it was over the weekend, and you could certainly feel it the second you stepped outside.

Across the QCA, wind gusts were generally 30 to 50 mph. With air temperatures in the 20s and falling throughout the day, the temperature felt even colder to exposed skin due to the “wind chill.”

Wind chill is a factor for temperatures below 50° and for wind greater than 3 mph.

Our body is a heater and loses heat through convection. This means that heat tries to rise by escaping from our bodies through convection. When there is no wind, the heat tends to stay closer to you body, keeping you warmer. Therefore, if the air temperature is 20° with no wind, it will feel like 20°.

When there is just a little bit of wind, the moving air breaks up the warm layer near your body and leads to heat loss. This makes it feel cooler than it actually is.

Wind chill becomes a factor at this point. If the temperature is 20° with a 20 mph wind, the wind chill is 4°. This is what it actually feels like to humans’ and animals’ exposed skin.

Wind chill does not affect inanimate objects such as vehicles or plants.

Below is a look at the National Weather Service’s Wind Chill calculation chart.

From NOAA and the National Weather Service
From NOAA and the National Weather Service(NOAA)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Various firefighters are working to put out a fire at the Mexican grocery store and restaurant,...
Abarrotes Carrillo Mexican restaurant damaged from large fire
FILE — Two people walk into a wooded area on a hunting expedition.
Iowa man shot and killed while deer hunting Saturday
Lt. Garrett Ramos has been with the department since October 2012 and leaves behind a wife and...
Community mourns Sterling Firefighter Lt. Garrett Ramos
Lt. Garrett Ramos has been with the department since October 2012 and leaves behind a wife and...
Funeral and visitation set for Sterling firefighter Lt. Ramos
SpaceX's Starlink satellite system was seen in the skies over eastern Iowa on Thursday, May 6,...
StarLink Satellites seen Friday evening will return soon

Latest News

FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in...
Tyson Foods announces year-end bonuses for frontline and hourly workers
As of Monday 62 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of...
Rock Island County Health Department reports 3 deaths, 223 new cases of COVID-19
The Dubuque Police Department
A passenger dies after a car ran a red light and hit a Jeep
Visitation will be at Sterling High School Fieldhouse, located at 22 E. Miller Rd. from 5 to 8...
Funeral and visitation set for Sterling firefighter Lt. Ramos