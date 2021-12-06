Windy and cold start to the week

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) - Strong winds will continue through sunrise before gradually diminishing through the day. This will likely lead to temps slowly dropping from the 30s this morning to the 20s this afternoon and wind chills dropping into the single digits today. A few flurries can’t be ruled out this morning, however clouds will clear out quickly this morning. Another chance for light snow will arrive on Tuesday, but there won’t be a lot of moisture to work with, thus a dusting is the most we can expect. We will warm back into the 40s by the end of the week allowing for our Friday/Saturday storm system to bring us a wintry mix chance.

TODAY: Windy with gradual clearing. High: 28º Winds: N 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 13º Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Snow showers. High: 27º.

