Augustana College announces new president Tuesday

ROCK ISLAND, ILL. (KWQC) - The Augustana College Board of Trustees Tuesday announced the college’s next president.

Effective July 1, Dr. Andrea Talentino, provost of Nazareth College in Rochester, New York, will be the ninth president in the college’s 161-year history.

“We are proud to present Dr. Andrea Talentino as our next president,” John Murabito, chair of the board who led the national search, said in a media release. “She will embrace the values, principles and beautiful traditions of Augustana, while fully understanding the challenges of private colleges in 2021.

“Dr. Talentino is a scholar, a teacher and mentor for students; an advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion; and an innovator and engaged citizen. She is looking forward to connecting with the Augustana community, including alumni around the world.”

Talentino served as the dean of the College of Liberal Arts at Norwich University in Vermont. Before that, she was an associate dean at Drew University in New Jersey. She also held a faculty position at Tulane University and did a postdoc at Princeton University.

“Augustana’s mission and vision reflect what I most care about,” Talentino said in the release. “I’ve focused on creating an inclusive, holistic, challenging, integrated student experience that offers a real transformational opportunity. Any institution can have internships, study abroad, opportunities for research, but it’s how you put them together, how you create natural connections and meaning between all of them that makes the difference in what’s outstanding and what is ‘just fine,’ and Augustana is committed to being outstanding.”

Talentino earned a bachelor’s degree in political science at Yale University, then completed a master’s and a doctorate in political science from UCLA. While serving as dean at Norwich, she earned an MBA with a concentration in organizational leadership.

“Everything I’ve ever done is about being a teacher, even when I’m in administration,” Talentino said. “An institution is not going to move forward if you’re not also developing the people, and the people aren’t going to be motivated and excited if you’re not moving the institution forward.”

Talentino unanimously was recommended to the Board of Trustees by Augustana’s 13-member presidential search committee, which included trustees, faculty, alumni and a student representative, according to the release.

She succeeds Steve Bahls, who announced his retirement earlier this year. He has served as Augustana’s president since 2003, strengthening the college’s financial position by helping to raise $300 million and more than doubling the endowment, according to the release.

Nearly $120 million has been invested in campus construction/renovation since 2003 to support new academic programs, athletics and the arts. His strategic plans aimed to advance campus diversity and equitable access, according to the release.

“I know Augustana’s best days are ahead,” Bahls said in the release. “I am confident that Dr. Talentino is the ideal person to take Augustana into the future. I know this in large part because the search committee worked tirelessly to find the best candidate to lead Augustana College as president.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.