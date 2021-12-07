City of Sterling, IAFF #2301 establish Memorial Fund for Lt Ramos Family

STERLING, Ill. – The City of Sterling and IAFF Local #2301 has established the official “Garrett Ramos Memorial Fund” through Sauk Valley Bank.

IAFF Local #2301 is working with the family of Lt. Ramos to establish a trust for his wife and children, the city said in a media release. All proceeds donated to the memorial fund will be given to the family trust.

Donations can be made at any Sauk Valley Bank location, the city said. Checks should be made out to the “Garrett Ramos Memorial Fund.” An online credit card payment option to the fund will go live soon at; https://app.autobooks.co/pay/garrett-ramos-memorial-fund.

Lt. Ramos died early Saturday morning while fighting a fire in rural Rock Falls. He was 38-years-old and was a 10-year-veteran with the Sterling Fire Department.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, and the funeral will be held Thursday.

The city said there are no other donation pages sanctioned by the City of Sterling or Firefighters Local #2301.

