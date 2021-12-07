Davenport man facing charges in connection with Palmer College crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is facing charges after police say he crashed a truck into the weight room at Palmer College Chiropractic in November.

Kyle Joseph Phillips, 36, is charged with operating while under the influence – first offense, a serious misdemeanor.

He also was cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability, striking fixtures upon a highway, and failure to maintain control.

Court records show he will make an appearance on the charges Monday.

According to an arrest affidavit filed Sunday:

At 2:23 a.m. Nov. 5, Davenport police responded to Brady and East Palmer streets for a crash.

Police learned Phillips was driving a red 2021 Chevy Silverado north on Brady Street when he veered to the left from the second most-west lane, lost control and went off the roadway and onto the sidewalk, and struck a light pole.

A short time later, he veered left again and struck landscaping, a decorative brick wall, a black metal fence, glass from the Palmer building and multiple exercise equipment.

Officers saw Phillips next to his vehicle inside the college’s weight room. He had slurred speech, had the odor of alcohol on his breath, improper balance, and bloodshot and watery eyes.

He declined to submit to a breath test or perform standardized field sobriety testing.

The state crime lab determined from the blood sample that Phillips had a blood alcohol content of 0.238.

Surveillance footage from Palmer showed him losing control of the truck, striking several items of property, striking the building, and operating the truck through the weight room.

He also was seen on video exiting the truck, according to the affidavit.

