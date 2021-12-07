Davenport Schools in-person attendance bouncing back

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials in the Davenport Community School District presented updated attendance numbers, graduation rates, and drop out rates to the school board at Monday night’s committee of the whole meeting.

During the 2020-2021 school year, daily average attendance dropped 7.5% from the previous year to 83.4%. This year, daily in-person attendance, so far, returned to 90.4%, only .5% less than the 2019-2020 school year.

Instructional Leadership Director for the district Dr. Jake Klipsch said COVID-19 had a major impact on this.

“The impact of COVID in so many ways had a detrimental impact on our students and our community,” Klipsch said.

Despite the recovery, Kiplich said there are still some pieces to pick up, especially when students have to quarantine.

“We tried to provide those online options,” Klipsch said. “It’s not as impactful as in-person instruction. That right there, that’s a huge impact that we’re trying to recover from right now.”

There are many options available to students, like attendance coaches in high schools or counseling with social workers. The district even received a grant for students’ mental health.

Klipsch said these programs aim to keep students in class.

“There are some obstacles that are hindering our students’ ability to be at school,” Klipsch said. “We also need to make sure that we’re drawing them in. If they don’t have those obstacles we want them to come to school because they enjoy being at school.”

The State of Iowa considers a student chronically absent when they miss 10% or more of the days they are supposed to be in school. Last school year 47.6% of in-person high school students were chronically absent. So far this year, that number dropped to 35.4%.

