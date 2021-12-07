Advertisement

Few flakes today, but a gradual warming trend starts tomorrow

50s by Friday!
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 3:18 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- A few snow showers/flurries will be possible today, but any accumulation will be negligible and have no impact on travel.  Other than a few flakes today will be overcast, but with much lighter winds than yesterday leading to an afternoon that will feel much warmer despite having highs only in the 20s.  A gradual warm up is on track the rest of the week.  We will be in the 30s on Wednesday and eventually the 50s by Friday.  A system will arrive on Friday afternoon bringing a round of rain to the region that will mix with snow by Saturday morning.  Temps will be in the 40s this weekend.

TODAY: Cloudy with a few flakes.  High: 27º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing.  Low: 23º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny.  High: 38º.

