Few flakes today, but a gradual warming trend starts tomorrow

Quad Cities, IA/IL (KWQC) -- A few snow showers/flurries will be possible today, but any accumulation will be negligible and have no impact on travel. Other than a few flakes today will be overcast, but with much lighter winds than yesterday leading to an afternoon that will feel much warmer despite having highs only in the 20s. A gradual warm up is on track the rest of the week. We will be in the 30s on Wednesday and eventually the 50s by Friday. A system will arrive on Friday afternoon bringing a round of rain to the region that will mix with snow by Saturday morning. Temps will be in the 40s this weekend.

TODAY: Cloudy with a few flakes. High: 27º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Low: 23º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 38º.

