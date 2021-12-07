Advertisement

Man accused of assaulting bus driver on I-280 in Davenport

Pablo Miramontes-Gonzalez, 31, of Denver, Colorado, faces charges of assault, a serious...
Pablo Miramontes-Gonzalez, 31, of Denver, Colorado, faces charges of assault, a serious misdemeanor, and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Colorado man was arrested Monday afternoon after police say he assaulted a driver of a Burlington Trailways bus in Davenport.

Pablo Miramontes-Gonzalez, 31, of Denver, faces charges of assault, a serious misdemeanor, and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.

Online records show he was released from the Scott County Jail just before noon Tuesday after posting a $100 cash bond.

Davenport police said the incident happened at 12:15 p.m. Monday on Interstate 280 and West Kimberly Road.

According to an arrest affidavit, Miramontes-Gonzalez struck the driver multiple times in the face with a closed fist. The driver suffered a cut to his eyebrow, a cut to his lip and swelling to his face.

According to the affidavit, Miramontes-Gonzalez’s actions were unprovoked and were seen by other passengers who had to restrain him.

Burlington Trailways said on its Facebook page Monday that the driver was able to safely park the bus after the incident and that all onboard passengers were taken to a nearby depot location to wait for the next scheduled route.

When police arrived, Miramontes-Gonzalez refused orders to police to stop and show his hands, according to the affidavit.

He has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 17, according to court records.

