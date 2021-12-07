QCA artist’s hobby turned career spreads holiday cheer through window paintings

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Quad City Area woman is spreading holiday cheer through her hobby, turned career.

If you have driven through downtown Moline, Davenport or Bettendorf this holiday season, chances are you have seen Atlanta Dawn’s artwork.

“I never really thought of it as a business, it was just kind of something fun to do,” said Dawn.

Dawn has been painting and creating other various artwork for as long as she can remember.

It was a trip to the west coast that sparked her interest in community window painting.

“I spent some time in Oregon, Washington, in California and while I was out there traveling around and checking out the towns, there was always a community artist who would do the windows for the seasons or they did really cool mural works and I was like, ‘I want to do that. I want to be that person,’” said Dawn.

Upon returning to the Quad Cities, dawn did window paintings on the side while working various restaurant jobs.

“Then the pandemic hits, and I lost the restaurant job because everything closed down,” said Dawn.

She took the opportunity to help businesses out by offering up her talents. “To advertise products or to do ‘now open’ signs for businesses to kind of communicate and engage with the community during the pandemic, because there was a lot of confusion on when places were open, when places were closed,” she said.

For Dawn, it’s been all about small business supporting small business.

“I feel like my window paintings really make people smile and it brings them joy or something positive, and other business owners probably get that when they see them at other businesses. And they’re like, ‘I want that for my business,’” said Dawn.

“5ive Cities Brewing” in Bettendorf is the latest local business Dawn is using as her canvas.

Once a business gives her an idea, she takes it and runs with it.

“I like to try to fill out what the business is all about, and then I try to accentuate my design so it’s personal to the business. So, the customers kind of get a vibe of what that exactly that business is from viewing the design I do on their windows,” she said.

The community and businesses’ response after the paint is dry keeps Dawn going.

“That’s like my most common compliment from business owners is, ‘It’s better than I expected,’ which really warms my heart,” said Dawn.

While the holidays are Atlanta Dawn’s busiest season, she says she does business window paintings year-round. Her artwork is also featured on her Facebook and Instagram pages. (@AtlantaDawn)

You can also view her work on her website: www.atlantadawn.art

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.