Quad Cities Housing Council receives $350,000 grant to help the affordable housing crisis in the QC

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday, the Quad Cities Community Foundation will award $350,000 to the Quad Cities Housing Council.

It’s the largest grant awarded in the foundations 57-year history.

This grant will be distributed over three years, to help mitigate the affordable housing crisis in the Quad Cities.

“60 plus organizations, that provide or care about affordable housing in the Quad Cities and they have to come together over the past couple of years, even pre-covid, to address the affordable housing crisis that were experiencing, and to create a vision and strategy for improving affordable housing,” said Kelly Thompson, V.P. of Grantmaking and Community Initiatives.

The foundation says during the first year, the money will hire more staff on the Illinois side of the river.

Along with securing a grants management system, a data collection system, and communications support.

The second and third year, the grant will help raise and distribute more money, leading policy work to require more affordable units, plus finding properties and rehabilitating them as affordable rentals.

QCHS’s affordable housing vision outlines six concrete strategies: producing more affordable units, preserving existing units, protecting tenants’ rights, providing services that support housing stability, raising local housing funds, and growing community partnerships around the affordable housing crisis issue.

“This will help them push all those strategies forward, it will help them make their organization stronger to do that work. That commitment is the size that it is because of the scale of the need and opportunity when it comes to affordable housing in the Quad Cities,” said Thompson.

The Quad Cities Housing Council has conducted nearly a year of research and community engagement to mitigate the affordable housing crisis.

The foundation says this grant was made possible by generous donors across the community.

