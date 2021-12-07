Thirteen other firefighters have died locally since 1990

STERLING, Illinois (KWQC) - The Sterling community is still mourning the loss of Lieutenant Garrett Ramos over the weekend. It is the first time a firefighter died in the line of duty in Sterling, say officials.

Being a firefighter means vowing one’s service, even if that means risking personal safety. Lieutenant Garrett Ramos died a hero doing just that.

So have at least 13 other firefighters in the Quad Cities Area who have died due to work related injuries since 1990, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

One of the most recent deaths occurred in Clinton in 2019 when firefighter Eric Hosette was killed in the line of duty.

Looking at the data, TV6 found that seven out of the thirteen fatalities were from injuries that occurred while responding to a fire. Two of the deaths were from car collisions that occurred during a response and three were from heart attacks that occurred before and after a response.

Most of the incidents have occurred in West Burlington and Keokuk, with 3 firefighter fatalities each.

The most recent death occurred in December of 2020 when volunteer firefighter Leo Werner of Scales Mound died from a heart attack after responding to an incident.

