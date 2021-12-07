Wreaths Across America ceremony to be held Dec. 18 at Rock Island National Cemetery

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) – The Rock Island National Cemetery will participate in the national Wreaths Across America program with a remembrance ceremony at 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at the cemetery’s main flagpole.

According to a media release, attendees will not be required to obtain a visitor’s pass to access the installation and the cemetery.

The national nonprofit Wreaths Across America organization works to ensure no veteran from the Quad City Area is forgotten during the holidays.

Individuals who would like to sponsor a wreath can contact Wreaths Across America at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

The cemetery’s remembrance ceremony will include the laying of ceremonial wreaths to honor each of the military services, POWs, and all veterans, past and present.

The Department of Veteran Affairs works together with the national nonprofit Wreath Across America organization across the country to assist in the remembrance and recognition of our veteran population during the holiday season.

Each year the Wreaths Across America program ensures that remembrance wreaths will be placed at the headstones of fallen veterans at nearly 1,000 locations across the country and overseas, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.