Advertisement

Wreaths Across America ceremony to be held Dec. 18 at Rock Island National Cemetery

A wreath stands at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial as part of Wreaths Across America, Friday,...
A wreath stands at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial as part of Wreaths Across America, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Washington. Maine businessman Morrill Worcester started the annual event in 1992 at Arlington National Cemetery, and it has expanded to hundreds of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and overseas. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) – The Rock Island National Cemetery will participate in the national Wreaths Across America program with a remembrance ceremony at 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at the cemetery’s main flagpole.

According to a media release, attendees will not be required to obtain a visitor’s pass to access the installation and the cemetery.

The national nonprofit Wreaths Across America organization works to ensure no veteran from the Quad City Area is forgotten during the holidays.

Individuals who would like to sponsor a wreath can contact Wreaths Across America at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

The cemetery’s remembrance ceremony will include the laying of ceremonial wreaths to honor each of the military services, POWs, and all veterans, past and present.

The Department of Veteran Affairs works together with the national nonprofit Wreath Across America organization across the country to assist in the remembrance and recognition of our veteran population during the holiday season.

Each year the Wreaths Across America program ensures that remembrance wreaths will be placed at the headstones of fallen veterans at nearly 1,000 locations across the country and overseas, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Two people walk into a wooded area on a hunting expedition.
Iowa man shot and killed while deer hunting Saturday
The Dubuque Police Department
A passenger dies after a car ran a red light and hit a Jeep
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in...
Tyson Foods announces year-end bonuses for frontline and hourly workers
Lt. Garrett Ramos has been with the department since October 2012 and leaves behind a wife and...
Funeral and visitation set for Sterling firefighter Lt. Ramos
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home

Latest News

PHOTO GALLERY: Atlanta Dawn's Holiday Window Paintings
Atlanta Dawn paints windows to spread holiday cheer.
QCA artist’s hobby turned career spreads holiday cheer through window paintings
A truck crashed into the weight room at Palmer College of Chiropractic early Friday.
Davenport man facing charges in connection with Palmer College crash
IAFF Local #2301 is working with the family of Lt. Ramos to establish a trust for his wife and...
City of Sterling, IAFF #2301 establish Memorial Fund for Lt Ramos Family